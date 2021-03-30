Robert Disbrow Acquires 100,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,703,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,859,945.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.27. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,074. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

