Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,327 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of Robert Half International worth $31,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Robert Half International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

