Robert Wares Buys 27,500 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,193,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,843,040.74.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares purchased 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,705.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares bought 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,265.00.

OM stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,154. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$76.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

