Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $15.41 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $158.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $15.41 or 0.00026141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,000.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.