Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roku worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

