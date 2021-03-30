Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $367.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $480.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $304.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Roku by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.