Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of Rollins worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

