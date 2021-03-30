Rope ($ROPE) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $18,837.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be bought for about $62.43 or 0.00105889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

