Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

ROP stock opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.57. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

