Roth Capital Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $65.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.