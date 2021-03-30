Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Hits $8.37 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $529,835.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00007466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,402 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.