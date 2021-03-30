Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROGFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.