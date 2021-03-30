Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

