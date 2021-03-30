Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 24,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,666. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

