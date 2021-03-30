Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $113.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

