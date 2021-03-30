Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $147.41. 10,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.