Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $67.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 369,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

