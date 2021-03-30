Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price to $8.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of WVE opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

