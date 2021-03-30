Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.18

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.18 and traded as high as C$117.30. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$117.12, with a volume of 3,244,951 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.12.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$166.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders sold a total of 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.