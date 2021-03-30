Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,581,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.