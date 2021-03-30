Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,368.60 ($17.88). 6,180,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,585. The company has a market cap of £106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,402.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

