Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,225.47

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,225.47 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,385.80 ($18.11). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,374.40 ($17.96), with a volume of 4,809,412 shares traded.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,778.33 ($23.23).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £107.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.