Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $478.28

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.28 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 518.40 ($6.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 2,109,003 shares trading hands.

RMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.