ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $107.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROYUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Danske upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

