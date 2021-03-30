Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after acquiring an additional 320,296 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 54.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 137,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 189,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,179. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

