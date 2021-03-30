RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $249.08 million and $3.42 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

