RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58,010.56 or 0.98050879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $48.16 million and approximately $312,224.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 830 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

