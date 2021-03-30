Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.43 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00638069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.