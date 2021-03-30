Rupee Market Cap Reaches $73,076.18 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Rupee has a total market cap of $73,076.18 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,649,600 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

