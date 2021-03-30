Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.25

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 7631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

