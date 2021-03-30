Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 3,159,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.