Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

