Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $55,200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

