Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SGSVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 258,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,435. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.