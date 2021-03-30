Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 1.3%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 258,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 393,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

SGSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

