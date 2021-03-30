Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.

SBB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

Shares of SBB traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. The company had a trading volume of 352,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,144. The firm has a market cap of C$612.52 million and a P/E ratio of -127.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.54.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

