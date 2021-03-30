Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,519.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $75,519.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 258.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

