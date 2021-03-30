SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $4.89 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $392,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 437,883 coins and its circulating supply is 410,741 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

