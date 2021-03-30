Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $29.22 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $852.42 or 0.01447239 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.