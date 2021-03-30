SafeCoin Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $10.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,888.75 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00307920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00369276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00684064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00101027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002112 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

