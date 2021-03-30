Safex Token Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $10,074.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.