Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8,558.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

