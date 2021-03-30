Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,571 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Baidu stock traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

