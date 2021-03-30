Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 19,204 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,441,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,571,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,190,000 after buying an additional 291,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.46. 25,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.80 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

