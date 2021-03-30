Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 33,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 187,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,586,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 572,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

