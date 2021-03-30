Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,513 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,234,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 99,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

