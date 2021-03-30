Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,485 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

