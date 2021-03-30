Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

