Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. 69,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

