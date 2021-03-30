Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. 123,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

